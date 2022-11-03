Dr. Ryan Geringer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Geringer, DO
Overview of Dr. Ryan Geringer, DO
Dr. Ryan Geringer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Flowers Hospital, Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Jackson Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Geringer's Office Locations
-
1
Hughston Clinic - Columbus6262 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 324-6661
-
2
Hughston Clinic Dothan512 N Shady Ln, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 699-5747
-
3
Hughston Clinic Albany117 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763 Directions (706) 324-6661Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (334) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Flowers Hospital
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care
About Dr. Ryan Geringer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Geringer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geringer has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geringer speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Geringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geringer.
