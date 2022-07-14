See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Port Huron, MI
Dr. Ryan Goodmanson, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Ryan Goodmanson, DO

Dr. Ryan Goodmanson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.

Dr. Goodmanson works at McLaren Port Huron Advanced Orthopedics in Port Huron, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goodmanson's Office Locations

    Advanced Orthopedics
    Advanced Orthopedics
1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 1A, Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Port Huron

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine and Back Procedures
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Goodmanson did spine surgery on my husband on May 23rd and we both feel he did amazing work. He exhibited a caring demeanor and exuded confidence in his ability to help us. We are more than satisfied. His staff went above and beyond to assist us with a Home Help issue, we are grateful.
    Bonnie K Bracken — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Goodmanson, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053726000
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swedish Medical Center - Seattle WA
    Residency
    • Mclaren Macomb - Mt. Clemens, Mich.
    Medical Education
    • Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Azusa Pacific University.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goodmanson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodmanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodmanson works at McLaren Port Huron Advanced Orthopedics in Port Huron, MI. View the full address on Dr. Goodmanson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodmanson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodmanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodmanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodmanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

