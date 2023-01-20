Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Owsley works at
Locations
Comprehensive Dermatology of Idaho, PLLC16111 N Brinson St Ste 100, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 437-7475Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Comprehensive Dermatology of Idaho, PLLC211 FOREST ST, McCall, ID 83638 Directions (208) 437-7483
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Followed up on squamous cell diagnosis, and looked at some other areas of concern.
About Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Westminster College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Owsley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Owsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owsley works at
Dr. Owsley has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Owsley speaks Spanish.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Owsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owsley.
