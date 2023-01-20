Overview

Dr. Ryan Owsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Owsley works at Comprehensive Dermatology of Idaho, PLLC in Nampa, ID with other offices in McCall, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Fungal Nail Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

