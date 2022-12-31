Overview of Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO

Dr. Ryan Palmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.