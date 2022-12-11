Dr. Ryan Pizinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Pizinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Pizinger, MD
Dr. Ryan Pizinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Pizinger works at
Dr. Pizinger's Office Locations
Illinois Orthopedic Institute1445 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 741-6900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Illinois Orthopedic Institute27025 W Eames St, Channahon, IL 60410 Directions (815) 741-6900Tuesday2:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was professional and timely. Dr.Pizinger has been helping me with my knees for years. He has used the least invasive measures before finally recommending two full knee replacements. I just had my right knee done three days ago and I already can tell the surgery will be a success. Of course I am sore, but it is a very different kind of pain than the chronic arthritis I am dealing with. Having my left knee done as soon as my body has recovered from my right knee. I fully anticipate being pain free in the next year. Also his staff were professional and courteous. I highly recommend Dr. Pizinger.
About Dr. Ryan Pizinger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255438735
Education & Certifications
- Aspen Orth Assocs
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr Dartmouth Med Coll
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Maine, Orono
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizinger works at
Dr. Pizinger has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizinger.
