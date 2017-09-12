Dr. Ryan Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Potter, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Potter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Potter works at
Locations
-
1
Titan Anesthesia Associates LLC5734 Spohn Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 882-4452
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Mgmt. PA3201 Airline Rd Ste K, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 882-4452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
Dr Potter is knowledgeable and personable. The only negative thing I would say is that communicating with the office/nursing staff is next to impossible
About Dr. Ryan Potter, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730107095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.