Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD
Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
-
1
Kovach Eye Institute150 N Michigan Ave Ste 2008, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (630) 833-9621
-
2
Kovach Eye Institute100 W Higgins Rd Unit L75, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (630) 833-9621
-
3
Kovach Eye Institute1960 Springbrook Square Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 833-9621
-
4
Elmhurst Location152 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 833-9621
-
5
Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Illinois1300 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 150, Itasca, IL 60143 Directions (630) 833-9621
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
I had a retinal detachment. Dr. Ahmad helped me with the detachment and subsequent surgeries. He also monitored after the surgeries for complications and was spot on in his diagnosis. He probably saved my eyesight.
About Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1881613297
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Duke Eye Center
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.