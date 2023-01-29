Overview of Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD

Dr. Saad Ahmad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Ahmad works at Kovach Eye Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in South Barrington, IL, Naperville, IL, Elmhurst, IL and Itasca, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.