Dr. Saad Shakir, MD
Overview of Dr. Saad Shakir, MD
Dr. Saad Shakir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Dr. Shakir's Office Locations
1
Cosmetic Dentistry Ctr595 Buckingham Way Ste 505, San Francisco, CA 94132 Directions (415) 294-4090
2
Martin C Robinson Inc2039 Forest Ave Ste 201, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 358-8090
3
Silicon Valley Integrated Sleep Center Apc14651 S Bascom Ave Ste 230, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 358-8090
4
Silicon Valley Tms of Monterey Bay2425 Porter St Ste 11, Soquel, CA 95073 Directions (831) 296-5700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor shakir is very patient and understanding. I recommend him to anyone who is going through mental health like myself.
About Dr. Saad Shakir, MD
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245367374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Dr. Shakir has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shakir speaks Arabic.
