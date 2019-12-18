Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabeli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Critical Care Medicine Doctors
- SD
- Rapid City
- Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, MD
Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from U Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Dr. Kabeli works at
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic640 Flormann St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-3300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Septic Embolism
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kabeli?
I received excellent care as well as new medications that may help with my illness . The Doctor explained everything to my family in a manner that they understood. Great care.
About Dr. Sabieli Kabeli, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063505592
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny U Hosp
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- U Coll Hosp
- Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabeli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabeli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabeli works at
Dr. Kabeli speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabeli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabeli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kabeli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kabeli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.