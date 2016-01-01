Dr. Sabiha Rasheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabiha Rasheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sabiha Rasheed, MD
Dr. Sabiha Rasheed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Rasheed's Office Locations
Rabin Khetrapal MD734 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 742-6274
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sabiha Rasheed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134161524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasheed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasheed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasheed has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasheed speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasheed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.