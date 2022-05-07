Dr. Sabina Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabina Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabina Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waconia, MN. They completed their residency with University Il College Med Urbana
Dr. Khan works at
Ridgeview Specialty Clinic500 S Maple St Ste 400, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 442-8011
Ridgeview Two Twelve Medical Center-specialty Lab111 Hundertmark Rd Ste 115N, Chaska, MN 55318 Directions (952) 856-4083
Minnesota Urology560 S Maple St Ste 220, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 442-8011
- Ridgeview Medical Center
- Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
From day one, years ago, Dr, Kahn was down to earth, listened and helped me with my microscopic colitis. My quality of life has improved dramatically because of Dr. Kahn. She has a very kind and caring bedside manor. I think the world of her.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Urdu
- 1306825302
- University Il College Med Urbana
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
