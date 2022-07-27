Overview of Dr. Sabino D'Agostino, DO

Dr. Sabino D'Agostino, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Mount Pleasant Hospital.



Dr. D'Agostino works at Southern Coast Specialists in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.