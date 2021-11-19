Dr. Sabrina Zanto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Zanto, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED|Midwestern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 407, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 494-7003Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
i'm very satisfied with the visit. dr.zanto took the time to explain my condition and what what my options are.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295925816
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Swedish Covenant Hospital Chicago
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED|Midwestern University
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
