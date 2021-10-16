See All Ophthalmologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD

Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Gilbert in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

    Gilbert
    1712 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8911
    Mesa
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8912
    Phoenix Biltmore
    1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 654-0120
    Phoenix North
    15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 654-0124

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

4.3

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1619181260
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt Eye Institute
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
    • Banner Desert Medical Center
    • Banner Gateway Medical Center
    • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

