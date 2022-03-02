Dr. Sagar Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagar Naik, MD
Overview of Dr. Sagar Naik, MD
Dr. Sagar Naik, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik's Office Locations
Lpg Pulmonology - Clayton Ct5216 CLAYTON CT, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 343-8260
- 2 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-8260
Hospitalist Group of Sw Fl PA708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 9, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Naik and his entire staff were above great!
About Dr. Sagar Naik, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1245473297
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.