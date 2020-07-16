Overview of Dr. Sagarika Nayak, MD

Dr. Sagarika Nayak, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Nayak works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.