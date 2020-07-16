Dr. Sagarika Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sagarika Nayak, MD
Dr. Sagarika Nayak, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians3535 Olentangy River Rd Ste S1501, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 788-6100
William Wilkins Building285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent knowledgeable and caring doctor who takes time to discuss care with you.
About Dr. Sagarika Nayak, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1558363218
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- Prince Geo Gen Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayak speaks Bengali.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.