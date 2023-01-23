Dr. Sahawat Tantikittihaikul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantikittihaikul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahawat Tantikittihaikul, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education
HSHS Neuroscience Center - Springfield421 N 9th St # 240, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Regional Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Tan is very knowledgeable and compassionate. He always takes the time to answer any questions or concerns I have. He is very thorough . His staff are always kind and professional.
- Neurology
- English
- 1811339237
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Epilepsy and Neurology
