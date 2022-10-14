Overview

Dr. Sai Gundlapalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gundlapalli works at Advanced Pain Center in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.