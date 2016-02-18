Dr. Saifuddin Kasubhai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasubhai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saifuddin Kasubhai, MD
Overview of Dr. Saifuddin Kasubhai, MD
Dr. Saifuddin Kasubhai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Burien, WA.
Dr. Kasubhai's Office Locations
Franciscan Oncology Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 110, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Kasubhai has been my medical oncoloist and good friend since I was diagnosed with stage 3A breast cancer in 2012. . No one could have been more helpful or professional. I came through chemo, surgery, more chemo and radiation unbelievably well and with few side effects. Thank God for such wonderful caregivers. Their love and concern for this 80-year-old lady combined with my faith and the support of family and friends and has earned me the name miracle patient.
About Dr. Saifuddin Kasubhai, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1780789958
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Kasubhai works at
