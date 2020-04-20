Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD
Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Marlton701 Route 73 N Ste 7, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent surgeon. He diagnosed me with Ectopic Endometriosis that many doctors had missed for years. He spends a long time with every patient, very detailed, so sometimes you have to wait longer in waiting room for your appointment, but it is worth it. He is just as detailed during surgery, and uses robotics if needed. I had five surgeries with him, including full hysterectomy. He isn't great with after care past the first week after a surgery. If you have a hysterectomy, he doesn't prescribe estrogen pills but this is because they would only cause Endo to return. However he doesn't really offer any alternatives either, so be prepared. As a side note, herbals like CBD or Kratom do help with hot flashes and similar problems from loss of estrogen.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Malay
- 1811906878
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
