Overview of Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD

Dr. Saifuddin Mama, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Mama works at Cooper Care Alliance in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Endometriosis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.