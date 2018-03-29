Overview of Dr. Saima Syed, MD

Dr. Saima Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Aim Medical in Loganville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.