Dr. Saira Saqib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Saqib works at Behavioral Health Services in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Adjustment Disorder and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.