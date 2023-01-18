Overview of Dr. Sairus Faruque, MD

Dr. Sairus Faruque, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Med Coll and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Faruque works at Center For Medicine, LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.