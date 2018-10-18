Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD
Overview of Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD
Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathuria's Office Locations
- 1 1209 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (443) 632-2846
-
2
Mid Atlantic Eye Consultants6569 N Charles St Ste 505, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-8084
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kathuria?
I was recently treated by Dr. Kathuria, and I am extremely impressed. His skills in performing the surgery I required were evident in the excellent results. His communication skills are the best I've ever experienced, and he displays true interest/concern in his patients well-being . He solved a very serious problem while keeping me relaxed/comfortable throughout the entire journey. I am very pleased with my results, and I highly recommend him. One of the best doctors I ever had treat me.
About Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1225065873
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kathuria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathuria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kathuria has seen patients for Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kathuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathuria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.