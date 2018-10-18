See All Ophthalmologists in Lutherville, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (53)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD

Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kathuria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1209 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 632-2846
  2. 2
    Mid Atlantic Eye Consultants
    6569 N Charles St Ste 505, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-8084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Vision Screening
Stye
Eyelid Disorders
Vision Screening

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2018
    I was recently treated by Dr. Kathuria, and I am extremely impressed. His skills in performing the surgery I required were evident in the excellent results. His communication skills are the best I've ever experienced, and he displays true interest/concern in his patients well-being . He solved a very serious problem while keeping me relaxed/comfortable throughout the entire journey. I am very pleased with my results, and I highly recommend him. One of the best doctors I ever had treat me.
    Kathy L. in MD — Oct 18, 2018
    About Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225065873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sajeev Kathuria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathuria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kathuria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kathuria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kathuria has seen patients for Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kathuria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kathuria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathuria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathuria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathuria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

