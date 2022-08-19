Dr. Sajid George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sajid George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sajid George, MD
Dr. Sajid George, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Richmond Nephrology Associates-Southside671 Hioaks Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6447
-
2
Richmond Nephrology Associates Inc7001 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 445-8834
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Dr Georges is kind, thoughtful and accesible. Most importantly his care has been effective and timely. His office staff both medical and office are helpful and efficient. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Sajid George, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1144410507
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center
- M.S. Ramaiah Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.