Overview of Dr. Sajjad Mohammad, MD

Dr. Sajjad Mohammad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Mohammad works at Health Unlimited in New York, NY with other offices in Teaneck, NJ, Brooklyn, NY and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.