Overview of Dr. Saleem Haq, MD

Dr. Saleem Haq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Haq works at Saleem Haq, MD in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.