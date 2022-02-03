Overview of Dr. Salil Shukla, MD

Dr. Salil Shukla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Shukla works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.