Dr. Salila Kurra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salila Kurra, MD
Overview
Dr. Salila Kurra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kurra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurra?
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Kurra for more than a decade. She is very knowledgeable, caring and pays attention to my questions. The office could be more organized, but I attribute that to the hospital system. Once you’re inside the office you are under the best care.
About Dr. Salila Kurra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528231560
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurra works at
Dr. Kurra has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Cancer and Adrenal Incidentaloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.