Dr. Salima Alwani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll, Karachi|Dow Medical College Karachi and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens Hospital Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Alwani works at Alwani Medical Care in Flushing, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.