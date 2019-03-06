See All Ophthalmologists in Sterling, VA
Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (19)
Overview of Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD

Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.

Dr. Chaudhri works at Arlington Loudoun Pediatric Ophthalmology Pllc in Sterling, VA with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chaudhri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Loudoun Pediatric Ophthalmology Pllc
    46161 Westlake Dr Ste 300, Sterling, VA 20165 (571) 434-2927
  2. 2
    1420 Beverly Rd Ste 110, McLean, VA 22101 (571) 378-2236

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Exophoria
Lazy Eye
Heterophoria
Exophoria

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 06, 2019
    She is a great Doctor and amazing Human being. We are extremely happy and satisfied. She is the Best child ophthahamologist in northern Virginia. My kids loves her .
    Khalid Ali in VA — Mar 06, 2019
    About Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1962692236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chaudhri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhri has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

