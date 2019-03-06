Overview of Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD

Dr. Salma Chaudhri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.



Dr. Chaudhri works at Arlington Loudoun Pediatric Ophthalmology Pllc in Sterling, VA with other offices in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.