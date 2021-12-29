Overview

Dr. Salman Razi, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Razi works at Pulmonary Medicine Of Dayton, Inc. in Miamisburg, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.