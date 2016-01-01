Overview

Dr. Salman Saeed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.



Dr. Saeed works at West TN Neurology Clinic in Bartlett, TN with other offices in Dyersburg, TN, Atoka, TN and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.