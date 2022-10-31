Overview

Dr. Salvador Lanza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lanza works at Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.