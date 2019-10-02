Dr. Sherali Gowani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sherali Gowani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sherali Gowani, MD
Dr. Sherali Gowani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College - Karachi, Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gowani works at
Dr. Gowani's Office Locations
Gowani Medical Associates7224 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 794-5357
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sherali Gowani is a very competent and caring cardiologist. He gives me all the time I need to explain testing and results, make suggestions of lifestyle changes which have improved my health, and shown genuine compassion for my well-being. Konan always takes care of my stress tests. She puts me at ease and is very good at keeping procedures pain- and anxiety-free. The office staff always greets me like we’re old friends. I have been a patient for over a decade and feel comfortable coming to Dr. Sherali Gowani for all my heart health needs.
About Dr. Sherali Gowani, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Medical Center Of Oklahoma|University Of Medicine & Dentistry-Nj/Robert Wood Johnson
- Wilson Memorial Hospital NY Residency - Helen Fuld
- Capital Health System|Helene Fuld Medical Center
- Dow Medical College - Karachi, Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease
