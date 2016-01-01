Dr. Salvatore Garofalo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garofalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Garofalo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Salvatore Garofalo, DPM
Dr. Salvatore Garofalo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Garofalo works at
Dr. Garofalo's Office Locations
-
1
Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital351 S Patterson Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 696-7920
-
2
Salvatore A Garofalo Dpm Inc.122 S Patterson Ave Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 964-3541
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garofalo?
About Dr. Salvatore Garofalo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1144498023
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garofalo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garofalo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garofalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garofalo works at
Dr. Garofalo speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garofalo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garofalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garofalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.