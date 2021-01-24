Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirrito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Tirrito works at
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Ste 100 Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular9356 E Rita Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular8290 S Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tirrito and his staff are are nice. For such a busy office, they are very organized and efficient. I am looking forward to an even better checkup next month.
About Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487632659
Education & Certifications
- School of Integrative Medicine - University of Arizona
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
