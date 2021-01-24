See All Cardiologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (63)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Tirrito works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    4729 E CAMP LOWELL DR, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
  2. 2
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    2404 E River Rd Ste 100 Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
  3. 3
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    9356 E Rita Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
  4. 4
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    10350 E Drexel Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540
  5. 5
    Pima Heart & Vascular
    8290 S Houghton Rd, Tucson, AZ 85747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 838-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Onecare
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tirrito?

    Jan 24, 2021
    Dr Tirrito and his staff are are nice. For such a busy office, they are very organized and efficient. I am looking forward to an even better checkup next month.
    Peggy Campos — Jan 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tirrito to family and friends

    Dr. Tirrito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tirrito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD.

    About Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487632659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • School of Integrative Medicine - University of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirrito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tirrito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tirrito works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tirrito’s profile.

    Dr. Tirrito has seen patients for Hypertension, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tirrito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirrito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirrito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirrito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirrito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Salvatore Tirrito, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.