Dr. Sam Atallah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sam Atallah, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Digestive and Liver Center of Florida100 N Dean Rd Ste 200B, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 635-1666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a great experience. Everyone was great
About Dr. Sam Atallah, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr|Methodist Hospital, Houston Texas
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Southwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atallah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atallah has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atallah speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Atallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.