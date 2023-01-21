Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD
Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Bhayani works at
Dr. Bhayani's Office Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 388-6202
-
2
Washington University Urology1040 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-2612
-
3
Washington University St Louis Urologic Surgery4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience was fantastic! I can’t say enough good things about Dr Bhayani. Not to mention his asst Lisa! Trust me you will get the best outcome with his expertise and his most excellent office staff!
About Dr. Sam Bhayani, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376569509
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital - Prostate and Kidney Cancer and Surgery
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- Barnes
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhayani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhayani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhayani has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhayani.
