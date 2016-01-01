Dr. Sam Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sam Ho, MD
Dr. Sam Ho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sam Ho, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
