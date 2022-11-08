Dr. Sam Zamani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Zamani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sam Zamani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beheshti National University
Dr. Zamani works at
Locations
-
1
John Muir Health1479 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 296-7340
-
2
Center for Gastrointestinal Disorders Inc.112 La Casa Via Ste 320, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-5599
-
3
Center Gastrointestinal Dsrdrs121 La Casa Via # 320, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-5599
-
4
Shadelands Adv Endscpy Institute498 N Wiget Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 933-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
Have met with and had multiple colonoscopy's with Dr. Zamani. He is very communicate, considerate, kind and professional.
About Dr. Sam Zamani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1972500148
Education & Certifications
- Beheshti National University
- Shiraz University Medical Center
- U Penn-Presby Hosp
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Zamani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamani works at
Dr. Zamani has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zamani speaks Arabic and Persian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamani.
