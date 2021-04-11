Dr. Samantha Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Kwon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Samantha Kwon, MD
Dr. Samantha Kwon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart Care & Surgical Specialists at Deerwood1720 SE 16th Ave Ste 303, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 369-0288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
My first cardiogram showed several blockages in locations that were not suitable for stents as they would prevent a later bypass. Dr. Kwon assessed and recommended CABGx5. I was in shock and very impressed with her bedside manner, kindness and expertise.
About Dr. Samantha Kwon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891802526
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.