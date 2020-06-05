Overview of Dr. Samantha Morton, MD

Dr. Samantha Morton, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Morton works at Carolina Women's Physicians in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.