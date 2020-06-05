Dr. Samantha Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samantha Morton, MD
Overview of Dr. Samantha Morton, MD
Dr. Samantha Morton, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
Carolina Women's Physicians - Irmo7045 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 936-7590
Carolina Women's Physicians - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr Ste 240, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor who provides great care and attention to her patients.
About Dr. Samantha Morton, MD
- Obstetrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558383315
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.