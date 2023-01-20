See All Dermatologists in Greenwood Village, CO
Super Profile

Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Stoler works at AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office in Greenwood Village, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office
    5340 S Quebec St Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 756-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 490, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 756-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Dry Skin
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr. Stoler is the best! She is super personable, kind and truly cares about you and your treatment. My whole family sees her!! Highly recommend!!
    Lori — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD
    About Dr. Samantha Stoler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457558389
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Med Center New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

