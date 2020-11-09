See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Samantha Weed, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samantha Weed, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Weed works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA, Burien, WA and Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates At St Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Maternal-fetal Medicine Associates - Burien
    16045 1st Ave S # 11, Burien, WA 98148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samantha Weed, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649432931
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

