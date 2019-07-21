Overview of Dr. Sambin Wang, DO

Dr. Sambin Wang, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Carmen N. Garabet Psyd A Psychological Corp. in Glendora, CA with other offices in Diamond Bar, CA and Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.