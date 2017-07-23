Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sameer Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sameer Desai, MD
Dr. Sameer Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Michigan Health System
Dr. Desai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
-
1
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
-
2
Astera Cancer Care75 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-4882
-
3
Astera Cancer Care2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (732) 246-4882Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Astera Cancer Care9 Centre Dr Ste 100, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 390-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
I was with another oncology practice in E. Brunswick, however it seemed the doctor couldn't get my secondary problems under control. I started to lose faith and trust in him, so I moved on. Fortunately for me, I have a neighbor who was under Dr. Desai's care, and he highly recommended him. I find Dr. Desai to be a caring, good listener who spends quality time to answer questions. I feel he really is concerned with my overall health and well-being.
About Dr. Sameer Desai, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Italian
- 1487776373
Education & Certifications
- University Michigan Health System
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati and Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.