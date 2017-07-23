Overview of Dr. Sameer Desai, MD

Dr. Sameer Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Michigan Health System



Dr. Desai works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.