Dr. Samer Eldeiry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samer Eldeiry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
The Endocrine Group1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! I have been a patient for years since I had thyroid and lymph node cancer. He is very concerned about his patients and provides excellent care. He always contacts me regarding any test results immediately and will call me ASAP with any abnormal results. I am a very satisfied patient and will go no where else!!
About Dr. Samer Eldeiry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326045691
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Cornell Med Ctr/NY Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eldeiry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldeiry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldeiry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldeiry has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldeiry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldeiry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldeiry.
