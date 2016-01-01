Dr. Sami Akkary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akkary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sami Akkary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sami Akkary, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
Dr. Akkary works at
Locations
-
1
Oakland Gastroenterology Associates3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0900Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akkary?
About Dr. Sami Akkary, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1720199938
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Med Ctrs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akkary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akkary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akkary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akkary works at
Dr. Akkary has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akkary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akkary speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akkary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akkary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akkary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akkary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.