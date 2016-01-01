Dr. Samina Afreen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afreen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samina Afreen, MD
Dr. Samina Afreen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Erie, PA.
Lake Erie Medical Group Pc-niagara Int Med145 W 23rd St Ste 202, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7926
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1407274418
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
